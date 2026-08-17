Built for hikes or long days outdoors where you need water on the go without stopping to dig through a bag, the included ice packs help keep the bladder cool in hot weather. Apply coupon code "4SN99D2C" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Regulate body temperature with 3 integrated ice packs
- Stay hydrated with 2L leak-proof water bladder
- Store essentials in 22L of organized pocket space
- Ensure bounce-free comfort with adjustable ergonomic fit
- Constructed from lightweight, tear-resistant 700D nylon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Backcountry's clearance sale adds an extra 10% or 20% off already-discounted gear across categories like bike, ski, snowboard, and camp for this weekend only. Items include The North Face Men's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, marked down to as low as $163, and the GoreWear Men's Concurve GORE-TEX Jacket, which drops to $108 with the extra discount. With over 3,300 items eligible, including clothing, footwear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, and Smartwool, the sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Covers over 3,300 clearance items across bike, hike, camp, ski, snowboard, and clothing categories
- Brands include Patagonia, Columbia, Smartwool, The North Face, and Outdoor Research
- Extra 10% or 20% discount applied on top of already-marked-down clearance prices
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' apparel, footwear, and accessories
At Walmart, get this CamelBak Thrive Insulated Stainless Steel 16-oz. Mug for $8.39. It's the best price we could find by $27. It's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a leak-proof, thread-on lid and a non-slip grip, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Buy Now at Walmart
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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