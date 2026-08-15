Backcountry's clearance sale adds an extra 10% or 20% off already-discounted gear across categories like bike, ski, snowboard, and camp for this weekend only. Items include The North Face Men's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, marked down to as low as $163, and the GoreWear Men's Concurve GORE-TEX Jacket, which drops to $108 with the extra discount. With over 3,300 items eligible, including clothing, footwear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, and Smartwool, the sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Covers over 3,300 clearance items across bike, hike, camp, ski, snowboard, and clothing categories
- Brands include Patagonia, Columbia, Smartwool, The North Face, and Outdoor Research
- Extra 10% or 20% discount applied on top of already-marked-down clearance prices
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' apparel, footwear, and accessories
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Expires 8/18/2026
Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, fishing, and hunting gear at discounts up to 85% off. Deals include the GCI Outdoor LevrUp Pop Up Canopy Tent for $90, down from $230, and the Outdoor Camping Travel Cot and Cot Pad for $40, down from $250. The sale also spans optics, knives, and tactical accessories from brands like Kershaw, StreamLight, and Sightmark. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Fishing rods, reels, and combo kits from brands like Ugly Stik and Zebco
- Pocket knives and tools from Kershaw
- Binoculars, trail cameras, and rangefinders for outdoor use
- Weapon lights, scopes, and shooting accessories
- Backpacks and coolers from JanSport and Ninja
At Walmart, get this CamelBak Thrive Insulated Stainless Steel 16-oz. Mug for $8.39. It's the best price we could find by $27. It's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a leak-proof, thread-on lid and a non-slip grip, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's Sports & Outdoors Essentials sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, from camping chairs and tents to golf practice nets and rangefinders. The Layshawn Under Desk Elliptical Machine drops to $115, down from $550, while an isinwheel Electric Bike with a 1500W motor and 20Ah battery is $780. Fitness equipment like vibration plate machines and weight benches are also discounted alongside gun cleaning kits and shooting ear protection. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 90% off outdoor gear, apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Shop discounts on hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, trail running, and more, including premium brands that rarely go on sale. Shipping is free on select items. Orders of $69 ship for free. Sale ends August 22. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Discounts across men's and women's clothing and footwear
- Outdoor gear categories include camp, hike, bike, ski & snowboard, and climb
- Brands include The North Face, Rab, Cotopaxi, Outdoor Research, Salomon, and Norrona
- Includes jackets, hiking shoes, backpacks, and waders
Brands include Fjallraven, Helly Hansen, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, Rab, and more. Shipping is free with orders of $69 or more. We've pictured the Helly Hansen Men's Graphene Lightweight Jacket for $210 ($210 low). Shop Now at Backcountry
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