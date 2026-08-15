Backcountry's clearance sale adds an extra 10% or 20% off already-discounted gear across categories like bike, ski, snowboard, and camp for this weekend only. Items include The North Face Men's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, marked down to as low as $163, and the GoreWear Men's Concurve GORE-TEX Jacket, which drops to $108 with the extra discount. With over 3,300 items eligible, including clothing, footwear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, and Smartwool, the sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Backcountry