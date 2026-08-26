This Sanyun SW208 bookshelf speaker set is $14 off, dropping to $56 from its regular price of $70. The speakers include a built-in 24-bit DAC for USB playback along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and on-speaker knobs let you adjust volume, treble, and bass without a separate remote. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" carbon fiber speaker drivers rated at 30W x 2
- Built-in 24-bit DAC for USB audio playback
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection with 7-meter range
- On-speaker volume, treble, and bass adjustment knobs
- 3.5mm aux input and USB port included
- Wood cabinet construction with bookshelf speaker design
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Published 1 min ago
eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Best Buy has discounts on several Sonos speakers and soundbars. We've pictured the Arc Ultra soundbar at $899 (pictured, $200 off). My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes soundbars, subwoofers, and smart speakers
- Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar with Dolby Atmos support
- Sonos Sub 4 wireless subwoofer
- Sonos Era 300 smart speaker with spatial audio
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar with Dolby Atmos support
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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