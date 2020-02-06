Open Offer in New Tab
Sanyo 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
$260 $398
That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: FW55R70F
