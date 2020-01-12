Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sanyo 40" 1080p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$180 $328
free shipping

That's $148 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps & Roku streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: FW40R49F
