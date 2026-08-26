These joggers work well for casual wear or lounging when you want something comfortable that still looks put-together, and at $16.79 you're paying just under half the $34 list price. Apply coupon code "3NBHFJAD" to save. Deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Four-way stretch fabric for comfort and support
- Deep side pockets and secure inner pocket
- Drawstring elastic waistband for personalized fit
- Elastic ankle cuffs for versatile athletic fit
- Lightweight quick-dry material for all-season performance
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Woot, get this Amazon Essentials Men's Regular Fit Five Pocket Pants for $11.99. It's a great deal for a pair of men's pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
Walmart offers the George Men's Slim Fit Premium 5-Pocket Pants for around $5. Several styles and sizes are available around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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