B&H Photo Video · 24 mins ago
SanDisk 8GB Clip Sport MP3 Player
$30 $50
free shipping

A low by at least $15. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 1.44" Color LCD Screen
  • FM Tuner
  • 1 microSDHC
  • 128 x 128 Resolution
  • Built-in Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery
  • Providing up to 25 Hours per Charge for Audio Playback
  • Model: SDMX24-008G-A46K
