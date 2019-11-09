New
eBay · 1 hr ago
SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD
$55 $90
free shipping

That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • It includes a 3-year manufacturer warranty.
Features
  • data transfer rates up to 600MB/sec
  • write speeds of up to 530MB/sec
  • Model: SDSSDH3-512G-G25
Comments
