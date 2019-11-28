Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Samsung M4500 32" 720p HDR LED HD Smart TV
$140 $200
free shipping

That's $8 under our mention from two days ago and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • WiFi
  • 2 HDMI, USB
  • Model: UN32M4500BFXZA
  Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
