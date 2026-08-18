Samsung offers savings on Galaxy Book laptops and Galaxy Tab tablets, and more. Highlights include up to $550 off the Galaxy Book6 Pro without a trade-in, up to $400 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, and up to $200 in trade-in credit or $100 off without a trade-in on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+. Plus, buy a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and get a select Keyboard Cover for free through August 30. Additional offers cover the Galaxy Book6, Book6 Touch, Book6 Edge, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab A11+ models. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on select Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Book models
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra bundled with a free keyboard cover on qualifying purchases
- Discounts apply across Galaxy Tab S10, S10 FE, and A11 series tablets
- Savings available on Galaxy Book6 and Galaxy Book5 laptop series
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Published 20 min ago
Best Buy is offering savings across a range of Samsung Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with S-Pen is $449.99, down from $549.99, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is $1,119.99, down from $1,619.99. Open-Box units are also available for shoppers looking for further discounts. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S10 FE/FE+ models
- Screen sizes ranging from 10.9" to 14.6"
- Storage options from 128GB up to 1TB
- S-Pen included with select models
- Wi-Fi connectivity across all listed tablets
- Open-Box options available for extra savings
This Lenovo Idea Tab is $90 off its regular price of $239.99, and its current price also beats Amazon's $218 listing for the same tablet. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals
- 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- MediaTek Dimensity octa-core processor
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Runs Android 15
At $94, that's $106 off the $200 list price for an 11" Android 16 tablet with 24GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is a reasonable spec sheet for the price if you want a budget tablet for streaming, browsing, or light productivity. Apply coupon code "MHBJH536" to save. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Walmart
- Octa-Core processor with 24GB RAM
- 1080p 90Hz 11" display
- Integrated Gemini AI assistant
- OTG reverse charging functionality
- 8,000mAh long-lasting battery
Best Buy has several Samsung Galaxy tablets discounted, including the Galaxy Tab A11+ at $249.99, down from $299.99. Bigger screens are on sale too, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" tablet at $849.99, marked down from $1,199.99. Shipping is free on all orders. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" with 128GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11" with S Pen included
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" with 256GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition 11" with 128GB storage
- Wi-Fi connectivity across the lineup
Samsung is offering substantial savings across its latest Galaxy smartphone lineup, with trade-in credits of up to $1,200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, plus up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still find instant discounts, including $250 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, $200 Samsung Credit with select Galaxy Z Fold8 preorders, and $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip8. Additional offers include up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $520 off select Galaxy S25 models, up to $180 off Galaxy A Series phones, and up to 40% off select Galaxy Buds, Watches, and the Galaxy Ring when purchased with eligible devices. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra directly from Samsung starts at $2,099.99 for the 256GB model. (The 512GB costs $2,299.99, and the 1TB $2,699.99.) Trade-in credit of up to $1,200 can further reduce the price for eligible devices, or you can get up to $1,900 in carrier bill credits. You can also get $100 off by using promo code "PAYPAL100". It features an 8" 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 200MP main camera system, built-in Gemini AI features, and an upgraded 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It ships for free, and is due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 256GB to 1TB of storage
- Unlocked for use with any compatible carrier
- Foldable design
- Available in Violet Shadow, Green Shadow, Cream, and Graphite
Samsung offers savings on select Galaxy smartphones. Get up to $1,000 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, or receive a $200 Samsung Credit without a trade-in. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is up to $720 off with trade-in or $250 off without one. Additional offers are available on other select Galaxy phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Z Fold8, Flip8, and S26 series phones
Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 for $379.99 in the 40mm size or $409.99 for the 44mm model. (They're also available for $429.99 or $459.99 with LTE connectivity.) Samsung is also offering up to $250 in trade-in credit toward the purchase. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 40mm to 44mm case size, in Cream or Graphite
- LTE & WiFi connectivity
- Sport, Fabric, or Misty bands in S/M or M/L sizes
- Health insight tracking
- Long-lasting battery
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