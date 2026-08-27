Best Buy is offering extra savings when you bundle Samsung appliances into a package, with discounts starting at $100 for two items and climbing to $1,000 for eight or more. The packages include kitchen and laundry appliances along with TVs, monitors, and sound bars. All major appliances ship for free at the moment, too. These deals end on September 16. The savings:

- Extra $100 off when you buy 2 items

- extra $300 off when you buy 3 items

- extra $400 off when you buy 4 items

- extra $500 off when you buy 5 items

- extra $700 off when you buy 6 items

- extra $800 off when you buy 7 items

- extra $1,000 off when you buy 8 or more items Shop Now at Best Buy