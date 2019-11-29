Open Offer in New Tab
Greentoe · 1 hr ago
Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer
$598 $1,200
free shipping

That's $400 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Greentoe

  • Enter $598 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
  • up to 370W of total power
  • 13 built-in speakers
  • wireless subwoofer with 8" driver
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, & Alexa compatible
  • 4K pass-through with HDR
  • Model: HW-Q80R
