Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset
$249 $500
free shipping

That's best price we've seen and a low by $119. (Most retailers charge around $500.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • 2880x1600 AMOLED with 3.5" diagonal per eye and 110° field of view
  • 6-axis accelerometer and gyro plus a 3-axis compass
  • AKG headphones with 360° spatial sound
  • access to Windows Cortana
  • Model: XE800ZBA-HC1US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories eBay Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register