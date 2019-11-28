Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
$550 w/ $50 Best Buy Gift Card
free shipping

After factoring the gift card, that's $50 under our mention from earlier today and $50 less than most other retailers' Black Friday price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • As discovered by a DealNews reader!
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84+GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
  • microSD up to 512GB
  • Samsung S-Pen
  • Model: SM-T860NZAAXAR
