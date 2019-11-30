New
Blinq · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Android Tablet
$100 $123
free shipping

Blinq offers the Open-Box Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Android Tablet for $122.69. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS15" cuts it to $99.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 9.6" 1280x800 display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 1.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 1.5GB RAM
  • 16G internal memory
  • microSD card slot
  • 5-megapixel rear camera
  • 2-megapixel front camera
  • Android 4.4 (Kit Kat)
  • Model: SM-T560NZKUXAR
  • Code "BLINQNEWS15"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
