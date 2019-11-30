Personalize your DealNews Experience
Blinq offers the Open-Box Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Android Tablet for $122.69. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS15" cuts it to $99.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq
Thanks to the included gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
$10 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although it was $25 less a year ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on electronics, home & garden, health & fitness, toys, baby items, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at Blinq
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
As an upgrade with immediate activation, existing Verizon customers can save $600 and get the Galaxy Note9 at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $70 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $70). Buy Now at Walmart
