eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Phone
$599 $950
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although most charge $900 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ampmcellular via eBay.
  • A 30-day return policy applies.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.3" 2280 x 1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung S Pen stylus
  • Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
