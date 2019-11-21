Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy 46mm Bluetooth Watch
$186 $349
free shipping

That's $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's offered by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
  • Samsung Tizen OS
  • 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
  • 768MB RAM, 4GB memory
  • 1.15GHz dual-core processo
  • 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
  • Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register