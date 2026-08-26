During Samsung's End of Summer Deals, save up to $1,100 on select electronics and appliances. Shop discounts on smartphones, TVs, monitors, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, home appliances, and more. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Flip8, S26 series, and other Galaxy phones
- Savings on Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Watch9, Buds4 Pro, and other wearables
- Discounts on Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Book laptops, and Odyssey gaming monitors
- Bundle savings on Bespoke kitchen appliances and packages
- Deals on The Frame Pro, Neo QLED, and Crystal UHD TVs paired with soundbars
- Savings programs available for students, teachers, military, and government employees
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Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
Samsung's refrigerator lineup spans compact 11.4 cu. ft. models starting at $899 up to large 31 cu. ft. French door and Family Hub models with smart displays and specialty ice makers. Several models are discounted by $500 to $1,200 off their regular prices, including a 29 cu. ft. AI Family Hub model at $3,799, down $1,200. Most models carry ENERGY STAR certification, and finishes range from classic stainless steel to matte black steel and glass panels. Buy Now at Samsung
- Models range from 11.4 cu. ft. compact units to 31 cu. ft. capacities
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and 4-door flex styles available
- Many models include Family Hub smart displays and AI Vision features
- Several options feature external water and ice dispensers, including Sphere Ice
- Most models are ENERGY STAR certified
- Finishes include stainless steel, matte black steel, and glass panel options
Samsung offers deals on a selection of Samsung U7900F 4K Class Crystal Smart TVs (2025). You'll save $80 to $300 on several sizes from 50" to 85". Free shipping applies to each. Buy Now at Samsung
- 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160)
- HDR10+ support
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart TV platform with built-in Samsung TV Plus channels
- 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
Samsung is offering substantial savings across its latest Galaxy smartphone lineup, with trade-in credits of up to $1,200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, plus up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still find instant discounts, including $250 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, $200 Samsung Credit with select Galaxy Z Fold8 preorders, and $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip8. Additional offers include up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $520 off select Galaxy S25 models, up to $180 off Galaxy A Series phones, and up to 40% off select Galaxy Buds, Watches, and the Galaxy Ring when purchased with eligible devices. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra directly from Samsung starts at $2,099.99 for the 256GB model. (The 512GB costs $2,299.99, and the 1TB $2,699.99.) Trade-in credit of up to $1,200 can further reduce the price for eligible devices, or you can get up to $1,900 in carrier bill credits. You can also get $100 off by using promo code "PAYPAL100". It features an 8" 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 200MP main camera system, built-in Gemini AI features, and an upgraded 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It ships for free, and is due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 256GB to 1TB of storage
- Unlocked for use with any compatible carrier
- Foldable design
- Available in Violet Shadow, Green Shadow, Cream, and Graphite
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