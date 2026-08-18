Samsung is taking up to $300 off select dishwashers, with nine models currently listed. Highlights include the Bespoke AI Smart Dishwasher for $1,099 ($300 off), the Bespoke Dishwasher with StormWash+ for $829 ($270 off), and the Bespoke Dishwasher with StormWash for $599 ($300 off). Other deals include a Dishwasher with 3rd Rack for $499 ($300 off), a model with a height-adjustable rack for $429 ($220 off), and an 18" dishwasher for $809 ($90 off). Most models are ENERGY STAR certified, and select units include features such as AutoRelease Door, Wi-Fi connectivity, third racks, and fingerprint-resistant finishes. Free delivery applies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Models include AutoRelease door technology for faster air drying
- Wi-Fi enabled options for remote monitoring and control
- Noise ratings ranging from 38 dBA to 53 dBA depending on model
- Energy Star certified across all available models
- Finish options include stainless steel, black stainless steel, and white glass
- Some models include a third rack or height-adjustable rack for extra loading space
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Samsung offers deals on a selection of Samsung U7900F 4K Class Crystal Smart TVs (2025). You'll save $80 to $300 on several sizes from 50" to 85". Free shipping applies to each. Buy Now at Samsung
- 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160)
- HDR10+ support
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart TV platform with built-in Samsung TV Plus channels
- 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
Samsung is offering substantial savings across its latest Galaxy smartphone lineup, with trade-in credits of up to $1,200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, plus up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still find instant discounts, including $250 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, $200 Samsung Credit with select Galaxy Z Fold8 preorders, and $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip8. Additional offers include up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $520 off select Galaxy S25 models, up to $180 off Galaxy A Series phones, and up to 40% off select Galaxy Buds, Watches, and the Galaxy Ring when purchased with eligible devices. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra directly from Samsung starts at $2,099.99 for the 256GB model. (The 512GB costs $2,299.99, and the 1TB $2,699.99.) Trade-in credit of up to $1,200 can further reduce the price for eligible devices, or you can get up to $1,900 in carrier bill credits. You can also get $100 off by using promo code "PAYPAL100". It features an 8" 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 200MP main camera system, built-in Gemini AI features, and an upgraded 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It ships for free, and is due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 256GB to 1TB of storage
- Unlocked for use with any compatible carrier
- Foldable design
- Available in Violet Shadow, Green Shadow, Cream, and Graphite
Samsung offers savings on select Galaxy smartphones. Get up to $1,000 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, or receive a $200 Samsung Credit without a trade-in. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is up to $720 off with trade-in or $250 off without one. Additional offers are available on other select Galaxy phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Z Fold8, Flip8, and S26 series phones
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