Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$110 $170
free shipping

$60 off and the best price we've seen outside of Black Friday, when it was $10 less. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • Data transfer rates up to 600MBps
  • AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Model: MZ-76E1T0B/AM
