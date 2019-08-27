Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Charcoal Black for $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $48 today. Buy Now
iElectrica via Rakuten offers the Samsung Q60R Series 81.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,349. Coupon code "IEL250" drops it to $2,099. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $300, although major retailers charge $2,798 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $377.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $533.71 with free shipping. That's $353 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest outright price we've seen in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $165 under our March mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although most charge $380 or more. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $669.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $129 under last week's mention and by far the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. (It's the best price we could find today by $177.) Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Samsung continues to offer its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, about $411 under what you'd pay for the set separately, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in Prism White or Prism Green for $599.95. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $509.95. Plus, you'll bag $5.09 in Rakuten pionts. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $5 under our mention from two days ago and lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
