That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this model for $99 less in July. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
That's $249 less than a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although several merchants charge $700 or more. Buy Now
That's $92 under our mention from last November and $72 less than you'd pay for a new one from your local warehouse store. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for the same price in our August mention which also included a $300 Dell gift card. Buy Now
That's a savings of $554 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $184 below the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
That's $140 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
