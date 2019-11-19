Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$598 $698
free shipping

That's $302 off list, $50 under our September mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • Access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
  • 2 USB & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN65RU7200
