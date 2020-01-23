Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Greentoe · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,019 $1,198
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $149. Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $1,019 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill out your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q70RAFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Greentoe Samsung
LED 65" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register