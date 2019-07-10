New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$398 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge around $450. Buy Now
Tips
- Abt and Amazon match this deal
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & Wi-Fi
- Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
- 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50RU7100FXZA
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$700 $1,400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $689.94 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, and at least $506 less than most retailers charge today.
Update: The price has increased to $699.99. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU7300
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 50" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$328
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 2 days ago
Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$498 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
- Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs
$250 $398
free shipping
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart · 4 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$187 $250
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $186.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $53. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 day ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$88 $199
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet with a 16GB SD Card for $109.99. In cart, that price drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and $40 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$455 $750
free shipping
QuickShipElectronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Prism Black for $569. In-cart, that drops to $455.20. With free shipping, that's $295 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year QuickShip warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $35
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
