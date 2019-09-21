New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$328 $428
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $89. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
  • Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
  • USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN50NU6900
