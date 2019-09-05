New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$328 $417
free shipping

Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $328 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $89. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
  • Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
  • USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN50NU6900
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 50" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register