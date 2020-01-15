Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 3.1-Channel 310W Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$188 $300
free shipping

That's $112 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • DTS digital surround DTS 5.1
  • Dolby digital
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • HDMI in/HDMI out
  • Model: HW-R60M/ZA
