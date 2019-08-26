New
Samsonite Sparta 24" Spinner Luggage
$70 $230
free shipping

Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 24" Spinner Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $160 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 28" x 18" x 11"
  • ABS/polycarbonate shell
  • Model: 85238XXXX
