Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 24" Spinner Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $160 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 29" Spinner Hardside Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Centric 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set with Accessory Kit in Blue Slate for $249. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $199.20. With free shipping, that's $101 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $209. Buy Now
eBags via eBay offers the Samsonite Advena 21" Expandable Softside Case in Black for $79.99. In-cart the price falls to $63.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rachael Ray Jumbo ChillOut Thermal Tote in Blue for $10.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $11.) Buy Now
Today only, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Emmett Backpack in Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.26 in Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
