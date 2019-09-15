Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now
Byeasy Direct via Amazon offers the Byeasy Portable Ultra Slim USB 3.0 Data Hub for $11.04. Coupon code "DNON109A" cuts that to $7.73. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The 10% off coupon is gone, so the price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now
Orico Technology via Amazon offers its Orico 4-Port USB 3.0 Clip-Type Portable Hub for $17.99. Coupon code "XLV8NFHE" cuts that to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in February. Buy Now
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $2 under our November mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $9.) Buy Now
It's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now
That's $100 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $300.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's $33 under what Home Depot charges for this kit. Buy Now
