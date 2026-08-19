This SLF Red Light Therapy Head Cap drops to $48.59 with coupon code "BULLSEYESAVE10", down from the $74.99 list price. The cap includes an in-line controller with 4 intensity levels, 7 timer settings, and a pulse mode, giving more control than a basic on/off device. The coupon code expires September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Adjustable cap with red light waves for hair health
- In-line controller with 4 intensity levels and 7 timer settings
- Pulse mode included
- Timer adjusts in 10-minute increments from 10 to 60 minutes
- One size fits most with an adjustable strap
- USB-C powered with included AC wall adapter
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Wearable technology deals cover smartwatches, fitness trackers, and accessories from brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Google. Shoppers can find savings such as up to $250 off select Garmin smartwatches and up to $100 off select Apple Watch models. The sale also includes discounts on Fitbit trackers, screen protectors, and other wearable accessories. Shop Now at Best Buy
Update: The price has changed to $77.09 since this was originally published.
The Motorola Moto Watch Fit is now $75.73 at Amazon, which is an all-time low (it cost over $100 there earlier this month). The fitness tracker has a 1.9" auto-adjusting OLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, an IP68 rating, and a 5 ATM pressure rating for durability during workouts or dives, plus built-in GPS for tracking distance without a phone nearby. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.9" OLED display with auto-adjusting brightness
- Ultra-thin aluminum frame with 22mm band and included lug adapter
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with IP68 water and dust resistance
- 5 ATM pressure rating for swimming and diving
- Built-in GPS for offline distance tracking
- Battery lasts up to 16 days per charge
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
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