During SHEIN's Fall for Fashion sale, save up to 50% on select styles. Shop discounts on fall-ready clothing, shoes, accessories, and more, with options for women, men, and kids. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Women's, men's, and kids' fashion
- Prices range from under $10 to over $100
- Discounts on individual items range from about 10% to 50% off
- Clothing, shoes, and accessorie
-
Published 33 min ago
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
SHEIN's Trending Brands sale covers a wide mix of categories, from electronics and beauty to home storage and apparel. Deals include the TCL 605 smartphone at $99.79, an A BATHING APE Bape sneaker at $81.24, and a Versace Eros cologne at $34.59 (pictured, low by $7). Home organization pieces like the Tomnk 10-tier shoe rack and SONGMICS wardrobe closet are also discounted, alongside smaller finds like perfume minis and grooming tools under $10. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Spans categories including electronics, beauty, home organization, and apparel
- Includes items from brands like TCL, A BATHING APE, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana
- Shoe racks and closet organizers with large capacity storage
- Perfume and skincare sets from multiple recognizable brands
- Men's and women's clothing including pants, shorts, and shoes
- Personal care gadgets like hair stylers, trimmers, and earbuds
SHEIN's Men Sports and Outdoor lineup covers everything from graphic tees and joggers to cargo shorts and hoodies, with many pieces discounted up to 90%. We've pictured the Men's Loose Casual Sweatpants Pants for $5.98 ($2 off). Shipping is free over $15, or adds $3.99 otherwise. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Men's activewear including t-shirts, joggers, and shorts
- Graphic tees priced as low as $2.50
- Sweatpants and cargo shorts with drawstring waists
- Multi-packs available, such as a 5-pack of hoodies and a 3-pack of pants
- Includes brands like Nike, Hurley, and Fear of God Essentials
- Sizes up to plus size 5XL available
SHEIN's storage and organization sale covers a wide range of home categories, from kitchen dish racks and food containers to shoe organizers and closet storage. Prices across the sale start under $1, with items like a silicone spoon holder at $0.98 and a car trash can at $1.12. Discounts on individual products run as steep as 72% off, covering both small kitchen accessories and larger organizational furniture like shoe cabinets and drying racks. Get free shipping over $15, otherwise it adds $4. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Kitchen dish drying racks and drainers in stainless steel and carbon steel
- Shoe racks and organizers with multi-tier designs for entryways and closets
- Food storage container sets with airtight, stackable lids
- Closet and clothing storage including foldable bags and pants racks
- Bathroom and vanity organizers for cosmetics and personal care items
- Discounts on individual items ranging from about 6% to 72% off
SHEIN's Men's Apparel lineup covers t-shirts, jeans, shorts, and two-piece sets, with prices as low as $2.58 for a graphic tee. Multi-packs offer added value, like a 3-pack of cargo shorts for $20.20 (pictured, $27 off) or an 8-pack of workout shirts for $22.65. The selection spans casual, streetwear, and athletic styles across a wide range of price points. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Buy Now at SHEIN
- T-shirts, jeans, shorts, pants, and two-piece sets included
- Prices range from under $3 to around $37
- Multi-packs available, such as 3-pack and 4-pack shorts and tees
- Graphic, streetwear, and casual styles featured
- Quick-ship options available on select items
Sign In or Register