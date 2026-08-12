SHEIN's Men Sports and Outdoor lineup covers everything from graphic tees and joggers to cargo shorts and hoodies, with many pieces discounted up to 90%. We've pictured the Men's Loose Casual Sweatpants Pants for $5.98 ($2 off). Shipping is free over $15, or adds $3.99 otherwise. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Men's activewear including t-shirts, joggers, and shorts
- Graphic tees priced as low as $2.50
- Sweatpants and cargo shorts with drawstring waists
- Multi-packs available, such as a 5-pack of hoodies and a 3-pack of pants
- Includes brands like Nike, Hurley, and Fear of God Essentials
- Sizes up to plus size 5XL available
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As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
SHEIN's shoe sale spans both women's and men's footwear, with prices starting around $4 for items like water shoes and running up through sneakers, flats, sandals, heels, and boots. We've pictured the Salkin Men's Luxury Designer Penny Loafers for $29.10. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Buy Now at SHEIN
- Women's flats, sneakers, sandals, and heels included
- Men's boots, sneakers, and casual shoes included
- Shoe accessories such as heel grips and insoles included
- Discounts on individual items range up to 82% off
- Wide fit and plus size options available
SHEIN's Trending Brands sale covers a wide mix of categories, from electronics and beauty to home storage and apparel. Deals include the TCL 605 smartphone at $99.79, an A BATHING APE Bape sneaker at $81.24, and a Versace Eros cologne at $34.59 (pictured, low by $7). Home organization pieces like the Tomnk 10-tier shoe rack and SONGMICS wardrobe closet are also discounted, alongside smaller finds like perfume minis and grooming tools under $10. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Spans categories including electronics, beauty, home organization, and apparel
- Includes items from brands like TCL, A BATHING APE, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana
- Shoe racks and closet organizers with large capacity storage
- Perfume and skincare sets from multiple recognizable brands
- Men's and women's clothing including pants, shorts, and shoes
- Personal care gadgets like hair stylers, trimmers, and earbuds
SHEIN's Men's Apparel lineup covers t-shirts, jeans, shorts, and two-piece sets, with prices as low as $2.58 for a graphic tee. Multi-packs offer added value, like a 3-pack of cargo shorts for $20.20 (pictured, $27 off) or an 8-pack of workout shirts for $22.65. The selection spans casual, streetwear, and athletic styles across a wide range of price points. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Buy Now at SHEIN
- T-shirts, jeans, shorts, pants, and two-piece sets included
- Prices range from under $3 to around $37
- Multi-packs available, such as 3-pack and 4-pack shorts and tees
- Graphic, streetwear, and casual styles featured
- Quick-ship options available on select items
SHEIN's Home & Living sale covers discounts up to 82% off across storage, kitchen, bathroom, and party decor items. A 2-tier stainless steel dish rack (pictured) is marked down to $11.86 ($16 off), while a 10-tier shoe cabinet is priced at $19.70. The sale spans everyday organization pieces as well as party and seasonal decor like wedding arch stands and candlestick sets. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Storage and organization items including dish racks, shoe cabinets, and food containers
- Bathroom accessories such as bath mats, toilet cleaner tablets, and hair catchers
- Party and holiday decor including wedding arch stands, candlestick sets, and dessert stands
- Kitchen items such as measuring cups, spice jars, and fruit baskets
- Home organizers like floating shelves, coffee bar organizers, and hangers
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