SHEIN's Trending Brands sale covers a wide mix of categories, from electronics and beauty to home storage and apparel. Deals include the TCL 605 smartphone at $99.79, an A BATHING APE Bape sneaker at $81.24, and a Versace Eros cologne at $34.59 (pictured, low by $7). Home organization pieces like the Tomnk 10-tier shoe rack and SONGMICS wardrobe closet are also discounted, alongside smaller finds like perfume minis and grooming tools under $10. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Shop Now at SHEIN