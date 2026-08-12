SHEIN's storage and organization sale covers a wide range of home categories, from kitchen dish racks and food containers to shoe organizers and closet storage. Prices across the sale start under $1, with items like a silicone spoon holder at $0.98 and a car trash can at $1.12. Discounts on individual products run as steep as 72% off, covering both small kitchen accessories and larger organizational furniture like shoe cabinets and drying racks. Get free shipping over $15, otherwise it adds $4. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Kitchen dish drying racks and drainers in stainless steel and carbon steel
- Shoe racks and organizers with multi-tier designs for entryways and closets
- Food storage container sets with airtight, stackable lids
- Closet and clothing storage including foldable bags and pants racks
- Bathroom and vanity organizers for cosmetics and personal care items
- Discounts on individual items ranging from about 6% to 72% off
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Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Woot's Organize Your Life sale covers a wide range of home organization gear, from closet and kitchen storage to garage tool boxes and moving supplies. Deals include a Basicwise Expandable Large Deep Drawer Organizer Set for $63, down 76% off, and a Takywep Adhesive Pull Out Cabinet Organizer for $28, down 79% off. Shoppers can also find shoe racks, storage bins, hangers, and utility carts across dozens of brands like Whitmor, Honey-Can-Do, and Superio. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Storage bins, baskets, and totes in various sizes
- Closet organizers including shoe racks, garment bags, and hangers
- Kitchen storage such as food containers, spice racks, and trash cans
- Moving and garage supplies including tool boxes and vacuum storage bags
- Utility carts and folding shopping carts
Amazon offers the Carhartt Utility Soft-Sided Organizer for $24.60. That's an $8 low and its best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Neodymium Magnetic Hooks 6-Pack for $1.49. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
SHEIN's shoe sale spans both women's and men's footwear, with prices starting around $4 for items like water shoes and running up through sneakers, flats, sandals, heels, and boots. We've pictured the Salkin Men's Luxury Designer Penny Loafers for $29.10. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Buy Now at SHEIN
- Women's flats, sneakers, sandals, and heels included
- Men's boots, sneakers, and casual shoes included
- Shoe accessories such as heel grips and insoles included
- Discounts on individual items range up to 82% off
- Wide fit and plus size options available
SHEIN's Trending Brands sale covers a wide mix of categories, from electronics and beauty to home storage and apparel. Deals include the TCL 605 smartphone at $99.79, an A BATHING APE Bape sneaker at $81.24, and a Versace Eros cologne at $34.59 (pictured, low by $7). Home organization pieces like the Tomnk 10-tier shoe rack and SONGMICS wardrobe closet are also discounted, alongside smaller finds like perfume minis and grooming tools under $10. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Spans categories including electronics, beauty, home organization, and apparel
- Includes items from brands like TCL, A BATHING APE, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana
- Shoe racks and closet organizers with large capacity storage
- Perfume and skincare sets from multiple recognizable brands
- Men's and women's clothing including pants, shorts, and shoes
- Personal care gadgets like hair stylers, trimmers, and earbuds
SHEIN's Men Sports and Outdoor lineup covers everything from graphic tees and joggers to cargo shorts and hoodies, with many pieces discounted up to 90%. We've pictured the Men's Loose Casual Sweatpants Pants for $5.98 ($2 off). Shipping is free over $15, or adds $3.99 otherwise. Shop Now at SHEIN
- Men's activewear including t-shirts, joggers, and shorts
- Graphic tees priced as low as $2.50
- Sweatpants and cargo shorts with drawstring waists
- Multi-packs available, such as a 5-pack of hoodies and a 3-pack of pants
- Includes brands like Nike, Hurley, and Fear of God Essentials
- Sizes up to plus size 5XL available
SHEIN's Men's Apparel lineup covers t-shirts, jeans, shorts, and two-piece sets, with prices as low as $2.58 for a graphic tee. Multi-packs offer added value, like a 3-pack of cargo shorts for $20.20 (pictured, $27 off) or an 8-pack of workout shirts for $22.65. The selection spans casual, streetwear, and athletic styles across a wide range of price points. In general, shipping is free over $29, although some sellers offer free shipping outright, or on orders over $15. Buy Now at SHEIN
- T-shirts, jeans, shorts, pants, and two-piece sets included
- Prices range from under $3 to around $37
- Multi-packs available, such as 3-pack and 4-pack shorts and tees
- Graphic, streetwear, and casual styles featured
- Quick-ship options available on select items
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