Walmart · 58 mins ago
Rubbermaid 90-Gallon Large Deck Box with Seat
$79 $164
free shipping

Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 90-Gallon Large Deck Box with Seat for $79 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now

Features
  • leak-, dent- and weather-resistant
  • lockable
  • measures about 56" x 26" x 25"
  • Model: fg5f2200olvss
Patio Furniture Walmart Rubbermaid
