New
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Rubbermaid 5x2-Foot Small Vertical Storage Shed
$365 $583
free shipping

Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 5x2-Foot Small Vertical Storage Shed for $365 with free shipping. That's a low by $34, although most stores charge $483 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • Leak, dent and weather resistant
  • Lockable (lock not included)
  • Double wall construction
  • Model: FG5L1000SDONX
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
    Verified 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Walmart Rubbermaid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register