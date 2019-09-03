Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 5x2-Foot Small Vertical Storage Shed for $365 with free shipping. That's a low by $34, although most stores charge $483 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 121-Gallon Deck Box with Seat for $116 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen (low today by $13.) Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 3-Tier Elevated Wooden Garden Bed Planter Kit in Natural for $52.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Rubbermaid Regeneration 6-Tier Plastic Letter Tray in Black for $11.39 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers 24-Piece Set in Racer Red for $9.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Rubbermaid 35-Gallon Action Packer Storage Tote for $40.66. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.49 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
