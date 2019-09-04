Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $20 under our mention from July, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homax Texture Touch Up Kit for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
IKEA offers its IKEA Family members 20% off select storage furniture, bedding, and snacks during its Labor Day Sale. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $9.99. Shop Now
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of lawn and patio items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Black for $21.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "AE4DQBM9" to drop that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $3 off, dropping the final price to $10.19. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers The Battery Organizer 93-Battery Storage Case for $15.88 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
