Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Tap Surge Protector
$10 $30
curbside pickup

That's a low by at least $8. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $3.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 1800-joule rating
  • 4 surge-protected outlets
  • 2 USB ports
  • EMI/RFI noise filter
  • Indicator lights
  • Model: RF-HTS1415
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
These will sell out quickly as they are a good value: side outlets, decent protection level (1800j), and indicators that assure that the protection is still intact. Having USB ports is nice too.
22 min ago