Robot vacuum-mop combo with LiDAR navigation suits anyone tired of manually mapping cleaning routes for a robot, and works well for homes with mixed flooring since it handles both vacuuming and mopping in one pass. Amazon has it at $140, which is $110 off the $250 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8,000 Pa suction for deep carpet cleaning
- Dual anti-tangle brushes for pet hair
- LiDAR navigation for precise home mapping
- Simultaneous vacuum and mop functionality
- App and voice control for remote scheduling
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 28 min ago
Verified 11 min ago
This refurbished roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $60. It combines vacuuming and mopping in one pass, with 4200 Pa of suction and LiDAR navigation for mapping the home. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbished condition with 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty
- 4200 Pa maximum suction power
- Vacuums and mops at the same time with 30 water flow levels
- LiDAR navigation builds 3D maps of the home
- Combined 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank
- All-rubber multi-directional brush resists hair tangles
Best suited for households with pets or kids where socks, cables, and small clutter usually stop robot vacuums in their tracks, since the Z70's extendable arm can actually move objects out of the way instead of avoiding them. At $1,000, that's $85 under our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22,000Pa suction power
- Ultra-slim 3.14'' design
- OmniGrip arm for object handling
- Pet-friendly features with video calls
- AI-powered navigation and customization
- Model: Saros Z70 Black
This WYBOT robotic pool cleaner is $92 off, down from $176.99 at Walmart. It runs cordless for 80 minutes per charge and automatically parks itself at the pool's edge when finished or low on battery. The dual-layer filtration system pairs a 180-micron mesh filter with a foam layer to catch debris ranging from fine silt to leaves. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-layer filtration captures fine silt and large debris
- Dual scrubbing scrapers deliver thorough deep cleaning
- Cordless tangle-free design with automatic edge parking
- 80-minute continuous cleaning on one charge
- Lightweight 7.27 lbs design for effortless retrieval
Handles both vacuuming and mopping in one pass with 8,000Pa of suction and a self-emptying base, which cuts down on how often you need to interact with it day to day. At $150, $80 under our previous mention and by far the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8,000Pa suction
- 3.5L self emptying dust bag
- high-precision LDS laser navigation
- multi-floor map storage
- 20mm obstacle-climbing
- 8N downward pressure
- 300ml detachable tank
- Model: Freo S
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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