Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page, and you'll knock the price of this four-pack of motion sensor lights to just $12. That's $4 per light (instead of $8). Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Each light offers 270° wide-angle coverage with a PIR sensor that detects motion up to 26 feet away, plus a choice of three lighting modes for different nighttime needs. Buy Now at Amazon