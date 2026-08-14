These work well for anyone lighting a porch or garage entry who wants a fixture that looks intentional rather than purely functional. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "Y02ID7BW" for a savings of $47. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable 3000K, 4000K, 5000K color temperatures
- Smooth 10% to 100% dimming with memory function
- IP65 waterproof rating for indoor and outdoor use
- Versatile vertical or horizontal mounting installation
- Energy-efficient 30W LED with 50,000-hour lifespan
Woot's Outdoor Lighting sale covers a wide range of items for brightening up a yard or patio, including solar string lights, motion sensor wall lights, and pathway lights from brands like Brightever, Hakol, BesLowe, and Bosceos. Discounts against the listed reference prices reach as high as 87% off, such as the TOWPONICS Solar Street Light 2-pack at $39.99. Shoppers will also find dusk-to-dawn porch lights and multi-packs of solar spot lights throughout the sale. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Solar string lights, wall sconces, and pathway lights included
- Motion sensor and dusk-to-dawn porch lights available
- String lights range from 25 ft. to 300 ft. in length
- Brands include Brightever, Hakol, BesLowe, Bosceos, and Lakumu
- Prices range from under $10 to around $74
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $65. It's the best deal we've seen for these outdoor lights. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page, and you'll knock the price of this four-pack of motion sensor lights to just $12. That's $4 per light (instead of $8). Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Each light offers 270° wide-angle coverage with a PIR sensor that detects motion up to 26 feet away, plus a choice of three lighting modes for different nighttime needs. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120 LEDs per light with 270° wide-angle illumination
- PIR motion sensor detects movement up to 26 feet away
- Three lighting modes: motion sensor, permanent on, and smart brightness control
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery charged by solar panel
- Compact 4.1" x 2.75" design
This Monster smart accent light set drops to $19.19 when you click "redeem" on the on-page coupon or apply promo code "00M9DMKQTLOV". You'd pay around $50 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- App and voice assistant lighting control
- Customizable lighting scenes, timers, and sound-reactive modes
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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