Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
PCLiquidations offers the refurbished HP RP5800 Core i7 Desktop Computer for $109.99, marked down from $196.99. Shipping adds $11.55. Buy Now at PCLiquidations
That's the lowest price we could find by $271. Buy Now at Tech for Less
That's $519 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
All of these refurbs are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $10 under our June mention, $285 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Sign In or Register