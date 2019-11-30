New
PCLiquidations · 25 mins ago
Refurbished HP RP5800 Core i7 Desktop Computer
$110 $197
$12 shipping

PCLiquidations offers the refurbished HP RP5800 Core i7 Desktop Computer for $109.99, marked down from $196.99. Shipping adds $11.55. Buy Now at PCLiquidations

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
  • Intel Core i7-2600 3.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM and 250GB hard drive
  • No operating system is included
  • Model: RP5800
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
