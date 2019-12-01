Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 32 mins ago
Refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
$150 $400
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and within several bucks of the best price we've seen. (It's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction
  • includes motorhead, combination, and crevice tool attachments, and docking station
  • Model: 227591-01
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
