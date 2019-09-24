New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Refurbished Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner
$60 $120
free shipping

That's $90 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
Features
  • 3-in-1 stair tool
  • includes 2 trial-size Bissell cleaning products
  • Heatwave Technology for constant water temperature
  • Model: 9749F
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register