It's $25 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best price we've seen and $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $30 for a new model and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
Worx via eBay offers the Worx 4-volt Cordless ZipSnip Cutting Tool for $27.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3, although most charge around $36 or more. Buy Now at eBay
It's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on new and refurbished lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more; brands include DeWalt, Black + Decker, Bosch, and Hitachi. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $54 under the lowest price for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
It's an all-time price low and the best price we could find today by $33. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $228.) Buy Now at eBay
It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge $48. (We saw it for $2 less in our mention from almost a month ago.) Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Worx JawSaw 6" Chainsaw Chain for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
