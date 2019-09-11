New
Refurb WD 2TB My Passport USB 3.0 HDD
$50 $60
free shipping

That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw a refurb for $5 less in March. Buy Now

  • It's sold by Western Digital via eBay.
  • A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.
  • It's available at this price in Black. Other colors are available for a few bucks more.
  • WD backup software
  • built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Model: RWDBYFT0020BBKWESN
