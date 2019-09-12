New
Refurb Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$279 $478
free shipping

That's $61 under last month's mention of a new unit and $71 under the lowest price we could find for a new TV today. Buy Now

  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
  • Model: D55x-G1
LED 55" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV
