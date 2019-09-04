New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio D-Series 43" 1080p LED Smart TV
$164
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 43" 1080p LED Smart TV for $165. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $163.33. That's $85 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • SmartCast TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
  • Model: D43fx-F4
Comments
