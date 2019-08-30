Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $50 today. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629. (Non-members pay a $72.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three days ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $136.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Smart Television (2019 model) for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, but most retailers charge $1,600 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, with most stores charging $22 more, but we saw this for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.43. Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 32" 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $68 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
