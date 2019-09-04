Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 32" 720p LED Smart HDTV for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw a refurb for a buck less in November. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629. (Non-members pay a $72.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Vizio M-Series Quantum 54.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $569.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $200. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart TV, bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card, for $769.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $178, factoring in the gift card. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $749.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $79 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $200. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $195 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $168 under last week's mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $999 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now $366, although most retailers charge at least $1,197 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $2 under our refurb mention from a month ago and tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $198 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Sign In or Register