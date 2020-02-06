Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Vizio 32" 5.1-Channel Soundbar System
$100 $184
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from last Black Friday week, the best price we've seen in any condition, and $48 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM Express Deals via eBay.
  • A 60-day VMInnovations warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • HDMI
  • Model: SB3251N-E0
  • Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 11 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick
